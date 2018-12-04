Delight in lights

The magic of Christmas is upon us and community members will again delight in the lighting displays put together by residents across the shire.

To make it easy for the community to follow a Christmas lights trail, The Gazette is featuring a list each week until Christmas of residential and business addresses with Christmas lights displays.

Driving around on dusk to view some of the magnificent displays of Christmas lights has become a popular Christmas tradition for many families and also provides rewards for those who put in hours of work preparing their homes.

We are encouraging residents and business owners to please send us your address to add to our weekly list for community members to take with them and plan their lights’ route.