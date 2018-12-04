Crushing cricket win

Western Park has marked their new home ground division one debut with a crushing victory over Jindivick at the weekend.

Western Park 6/300 def Jindivick 131

After losing the toss and being sent in, the Warriors made Jindivick pay on a flat pitch and extremely fast outfield, as Sanjaya Gangodawila and Matthew Wakefield quickly went to work after the early loss of Jason Croft (7).

Buln Buln has made it three wins on the trot, easily accounting for Neerim to leave the Stags winless in the opening two months of the season.

Buln Buln 8/230 def Neerim District 170

Ellinbank’s unbeaten start to the season has ended as Drouin scraped by the ladder-leaders in a final ball thriller at Ellinbank.

Ellinbank 6/214 def by Drouin 7/215

A weekend of batting feasts and fantastic games in the league’s top division was capped off with a sensational upset by the improved Yarragon against Hallora at home as Nuwan Perera played one of the finest individual matches possible.

Yarragon 4/221 def Hallora 9/211