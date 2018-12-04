Blackwood withstands backlash

Incumbent Gary Blackwood was officially declared winner of the state seat of Narracan at Friday’s poll declaration, making Narracan the safest Liberal held seat in the state.

In an election that saw a significant backlash against the Liberal Party across the state, Mr Blackwood suffered a four per cent swing against him, but continues to hold the seat with a 7.2 per cent margin.

ALP candidate Christine Maxfield was endorsed by the party just four weeks out from the election and declared she wanted to make Narracan marginal again.

Two party preferred votes saw Mr Blackwood elected with 57.2 per cent of the vote, compared to Ms Maxfield’s 42.7 per cent, reflecting a four per cent swing to the ALP.