Noah drafted to Bombers

The Gown household in Drouin was a mixture of AFL followers including Carlton, Melbourne and Hawthorn but on a cold wet footy style day on Friday red and black was the colour of the moment when Noah was drafted to Essendon.
Nine days after his last VCE exam and on the day of his St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School valedictory dinner Noah landed a job in his chosen career, football at the elite level.
At 2.17pm in a long drawn out process he became pick number 60 for Essendon.
The Gippsland Power dynamic forward has had an unusual route to the draft, having played only one game with his home club Warragul.
His quest for AFL only began this year moving across from basketball which he had played for many years at the elite level.