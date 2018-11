Life governorship of the West Gippsland Healthcare Group has been awarded to former staff member Jan Bennett.

The award, presented at the group’s annual meeting, recognised Ms Bennett’s contribution to nursing over a period of 27 years.

Volunteer Shirley Grove received a 10-year service award for her support of the hospital’s mobile book trolley by delivery books to patients and aged care residents. Awards were also presented to a number of staff that have given lengthy service.