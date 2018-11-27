Daniel is world champion

Daniel Milner has broken through for his first International Six Day Enduro world champion title in his eighth attempt at the event.

With the event hosted by Chile in the sunny city of Vina Del Mar, Milner formed part of the successful Australian team to claim the world title ahead of the USA while also taking an individual world title.

While Milner had won a World Title with the Australian team in 2015 in a tight finish, this year’s event saw him claim his first individual prize in an Australian team that was clearly faster than the opposition.

After a gruelling five days in punishing heat and dust and travelling more than 200km a day, the event finished with a short and fast Motocross circuit race.