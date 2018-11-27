Cats in custody

More than 170 wandering cats and kittens have been “taken into custody” by Baw Baw Shire this year.

But many others have been returned to owners without being impounded.

As part of a revised Local Law adopted by council in 2016, a cat curfew was introduced that requires the pets to be kept within their owners’ properties at all times.

The Gazette has received complaints about the curfew from several owners but has also heard from others concerned about the prevalence of stray cats and problems they can cause.

Planning and development director Yasmin Woods said council had adopted an attitude of educating cat owners to “do the right thing by their pets and their neighbours” rather than a heavy-handed approach.

Under the Local Law fines of $81 can be imposed on owners that allow their cats to roam but has been rarely used.