Blackwood returned in Narracan

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of candidates in the Narracan electorate on Saturday.  Sheltering from the weather as they mixed with voters at the Warragul Community Pre-school voting booth are (from left) William Hornstra (Greens), Christine Maxfield (ALP) and Gary Blackwood (Liberal). 

Sitting Liberal member Gary Blackwood has been returned in the state seat of Narracan and has vowed he will continue to make a new West Gippsland Hospital a top priority over the next four years.

While suffering the impact of a statewide swing to the Labor Party, Narracan could be the safest Liberal held seat following a major shake-up that saw Saturday’s election described as a blood bath.

Mr Blackwood said there was no doubt the electorate’s changing demographic and backlash against the federal Liberal Party brand contributed to a three per cent swing against him.

And, without the Liberal Party’s commitment to a new West Gippsland Hospital, he admitted the swing would have probably been greater.

“We may have suffered a bigger swing if we hadn’t committed to the new hospital but we clearly understood the needs of the electorate.  I know a lot of people supported us on that basis.”

