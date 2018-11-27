Bike paths to school

Warragul Primary School held one of the biggest Active Path launches seen by Bicycle Network Victoria, with 84 per cent of students actively traveling to school on Friday.

A total of 128 students actively travelled with 59 per cent walking, 33 per cent riding their bike and eight per cent skating or scooting.

Warragul Primary School had been awarded a $5000 grant from Bicycle Network Victoria’s Ride2School program last year to detail four main pathways into the school.

The pathways not only provide four dedicated travel paths to the school for students but shows the wider community the school’s passion in supporting its students to be healthier and safer.

The pathways are shown by decals on the routes and actual signposts along Princes Way from Waterford Rise.