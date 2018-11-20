Joy of the stage

The joy of appearing on stage was obvious as the Gippsland Parasteddfod made its long-awaited return to the West Gippsland Arts Centre on Wednesday. The parasteddfod, part of the West Gippsland Performing Arts Competition, attracted 120 entrants performing vocal, dance, instrumental and drama solo and group items to perform in front of an audience of some 300 people. The bands kicked off this uplifting event featuring performers with a disability. They set the tone for the day in getting the audience involved, singing along and dancing in their seats. “The interaction between performers and the audience was amazing with everyone clapping along, joining in the chorus and many shouting encouragement to their friends on stage,” said convenor Anne McNiffe who added every act received rapturous applause.

To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print

from all good newsagents and convenience stores

or in digital format here

If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here