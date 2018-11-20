Home News Joy of the stage

Joy of the stage

Posted on by editor
Getting the Gippsland Parasteddfod underway are the Warragul and District Specialist School Glee Club vocal soloists (from left) Cody Kisnilniki, Lily Brown, Keith Pyle and Jack Tobin.

Getting the Gippsland Parasteddfod underway are the Warragul and District Specialist School Glee Club vocal soloists (from left) Cody Kisnilniki, Lily Brown, Keith Pyle and Jack Tobin.

The joy of appearing on stage was obvious as the Gippsland Parasteddfod made its long-awaited return to the West Gippsland Arts Centre on Wednesday.
The parasteddfod, part of the West Gippsland Performing Arts Competition, attracted 120 entrants performing vocal, dance, instrumental and drama solo and group items to perform in front of an audience of some 300 people.
The bands kicked off this uplifting event featuring performers with a disability. They set the tone for the day in getting the audience involved, singing along and dancing in their seats.
“The interaction between performers and the audience was amazing with everyone clapping along, joining in the chorus and many shouting encouragement to their friends on stage,” said convenor Anne McNiffe who added every act received rapturous applause.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature