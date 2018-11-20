Fire restrictions are now in force in Baw Baw, Cardinia, South Gippsland and parts of Latrobe and Bass Coast shire councils.

The Fire Danger Period (FDP) – when the CFA restricts the use of fire in the community – was declared in West and South Gippsland yesterday.

“This is to help prevent fires from starting in conditions where fires may be difficult to control,” said operations manager Trevor Roberts.

Mr Roberts said the decision was made depending on rainfall, grassland curing rate, forest dryness, local conditions and long-term forecasts.

“These restrictions are in place until May 1, 2019 unless revoked or varied,” he added. “The FDP was declared in line with our surrounding municipalities and coincides with DELWP’s Prohibited Period to avoid any confusion in our communities.”