Dusties on the move

Warragul Industrials Football Netball Club is looking forward to its move into the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition with anticipation as pre-season training begins next week.
The senior football and netball sides will be led by coaches who boast an impressive resume in Stephen Ryan and Rachael Chandler, with club players, supporters and sponsors taking the opportunity to meet them at a recent meet and greet function.
Ryan, who will lead in a non-playing capacity, spent eight years in the AFL system at Richmond and Collingwood from under 19 through to senior football, playing under the likes of Kevin Bartlett, Allan Jeans, John Northey and Leigh Matthews.
Following four years of senior VFL football at Frankston, Ryan spent four years as a playing coach at Rye where he helped collect the 2006 premiership.