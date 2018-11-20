Community celebrates

The $14.1 million West Gippsland Arts Centre redevelopment was officially unveiled during a community celebration on Saturday morning.

While arts centre patrons have already enjoyed the new facilities during a series of performances and shows since the first show on November, the doors were opened to the wider community on Saturday for the official opening.

The project, funded jointly by Baw Baw Shire and $4 million each from the federal and state governments, has created more than 250 additional seats with an auditorium balcony and has transformed the face of the foyer and exhibition space.

The arts centre was closed for 22 months while the works were undertaken.

Mayor Mikaela Power said it was the biggest capital works project ever undertaken by council.

She said council’s goal was to make the facility more accessible to the community and to finally achieve the original vision for the building first conceived more than 30 years ago.