Beau becomes a Bulldog

For Longwarry’s Beau Jones, the newly created Victorian Blind Football League is giving him the chance to play the sport he loves.
Having formed part of the trial program to set up the competition from the outset, Beau was recently selected with the number one draft pick for the Bulldogs in a newly created four team competition.
With each team playing each other once before the final Beau has made a good start to the short season, booting nine goals in the Bulldogs’ first up 111-48 win. A fall onto his knee after tripping over an opponent while sprinting for the ball cut short his time on the field in the final quarter and a bid for a huge bag of 10 goals.