Successful aths meet

Another successful meet was staged at Warragul Little Athletics Centre on Saturday with several athletes enjoying sunny weather.

The centre thanked all people who help out at the age groups each week.

12F: 200m Tanya Pont 35.03, Darcy Knowles 38.61.

12M: 200m Zac Tepper 32.74, Benjamin Smith 34.75, Cooper Patterson 35.30, Tyler Swain 36.65, Aaron Boughey 42.24, Joel Waide 42.43.

13F: 100m Holly Cassidy 14.32, Hayley Wilson 15.44, Rachael Turner 16.06.

13M: 100m Charlie Pote 15.60, Max O'Connor 17.40, Josh Garratt 19.87.

14M: 100m Samuel Williamson 13.50, Brent Swain 14.75, Liam Cumiskey 16.61, Harry Graafsma 16.82.

15F: 100m Hayley Tepper 15.04.

15M: 100m Aaron Saltmarsh-Milne 14.73, Mark Ferguson 15.31, Ryley Cumiskey 18.52.