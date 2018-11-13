Signs of history

A glimpse back to the past is on offer in Warragul after the unveiling of four interpretive signs in Palmerston St.

Shoppers and visitors can now experience the new-look Palmerston St whilst viewing a photograph of how the same site looked in the early 1900s.

An initiative of the Warragul and District Historical Society, each of the interpretive signs features a photograph and description.

Subjects include the Warragul Post Office c.1912 (outside Flight Centre), Mrs Fines Fruit Shop c.1915 (outside Lucky Link Lotto), RSL Hall prior to its 1964 demolition (outside Frankie’s), and horse drawn carriages in 1930 (outside Priceline Pharmacy).

Whilst the buildings may have been demolished, a large tree providing shade to the horse drawn carriages still stands today.