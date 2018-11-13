Home News Signs of history

Signs of history

Posted on by editor
Warragul and District Historical Society secretary Malcolm Dickson views a newly installed sign capturing the old Warragul Post Office.  The society has unveiled four interpretative signs capturing Warragul’s past in Palmerston St. 

Warragul and District Historical Society secretary Malcolm Dickson views a newly installed sign capturing the old Warragul Post Office.  The society has unveiled four interpretative signs capturing Warragul’s past in Palmerston St. 

A glimpse back to the past is on offer in Warragul after the unveiling of four interpretive signs in Palmerston St.

Shoppers and visitors can now experience the new-look Palmerston St whilst viewing a photograph of how the same site looked in the early 1900s.

An initiative of the Warragul and District Historical Society, each of the interpretive signs features a photograph and description.

Subjects include the Warragul Post Office c.1912 (outside Flight Centre), Mrs Fines Fruit Shop c.1915 (outside Lucky Link Lotto), RSL Hall prior to its 1964 demolition (outside Frankie’s), and horse drawn carriages in 1930 (outside Priceline Pharmacy).

Whilst the buildings may have been demolished, a large tree providing shade to the horse drawn carriages still stands today.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature