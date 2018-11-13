Power elected mayor

Baw Baw Shire’s new mayor Mikaela Power said the upcoming state election and next year’s federal election were a “time of opportunity” for council to continue its advocacy on priority projects.

Cr Power said there were a number of areas council could focus on for opportunities in planning, economic development and tourism, improved transport connections, developing community hubs and continuing to improve sports and recreation facilities.

She also said there was more work to be done in the prevention of family violence.

“If we were running a four by 100 relay, this is the anchor leg. We have achieved many things in the first two years, through team work, hard work and focus.”

Cr Power was unanimously elected by her fellow councillors at a special meeting last Wednesday. Cr Danny Goss will continue in his second term as deputy mayor.