Home News Power elected mayor

Power elected mayor

Posted on by editor
Cr Mikaela Power (centre) is congratulated on her appointment as mayor for the next 12 months by deputy mayor Danny Goss and Baw Baw Shire chief executive officer Alison Leighton.

Cr Mikaela Power (centre) is congratulated on her appointment as mayor for the next 12 months by deputy mayor Danny Goss and Baw Baw Shire chief executive officer Alison Leighton.

Baw Baw Shire’s new mayor Mikaela Power said the upcoming state election and next year’s federal election were a “time of opportunity” for council to continue its advocacy on priority projects.

Cr Power said there were a number of areas council could focus on for opportunities in planning, economic development and tourism, improved transport connections, developing community hubs and continuing to improve sports and recreation facilities.

She also said there was more work to be done in the prevention of family violence.

“If we were running a four by 100 relay, this is the anchor leg.  We have achieved many things in the first two years, through team work, hard work and focus.”

Cr Power was unanimously elected by her fellow councillors at a special meeting last Wednesday.  Cr Danny Goss will continue in his second term as deputy mayor.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature