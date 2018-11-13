Large crowds remember

Large crowds gathered across West Gippsland on Sunday to mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

In warm spring weather people observed a minute’s silence at 11am.

More than 400 people gathered at the Warragul cenotaph for a service led by Baw Baw Shire mayor Mikaela Power.

“The guns fell silent 100 years ago, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, signalling the end of World War One,” she said.

“The Armistice was signed, officially ending the war which was experienced from 1914 to 1918.

“In the four years of that war, more than 330,000 Australians served overseas, and more than 60,000 of them had died.

“It is with gratitude and pride that today we pay our respects to all Australian service men and women who served and sacrificed for our country, then and now.”