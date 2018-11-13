Independent draws top

An independent candidate will take top place on the ballot paper in the Narracan electorate for next week’s state election.

Five candidates nominated for the Narracan electorate and independent Guss Lambden drew top position at Friday’s ballot draw.

The remaining candidates, in ballot paper order, include sitting member Gary Blackwood (Liberal), William Hornstra (Australian Greens), Carlo Ierfone (independent) and Christine Maxfield (ALP).

Mr Lambden, who was not present at Friday’s draw, was pleased to be on top of the ticket but admitted candidates in the top position really only benefitted from the minority of voters who took the easy option.

Mr Lambden said he had gained a good response from people in the electorate who wanted to vote for someone other than the major parties.

“I hope people are willing to look at an independent knowing that our beliefs are our own, without being told what to say or how to vote,” he said.

Mr Blackwood said he did not place a lot of importance on the ballot paper order.

While holding the seat with an 11.3 per cent margin, Mr Blackwood said he never took elections for granted.