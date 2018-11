The Association congratulated winners, runners up and all participants.

Warragul Tennis Club hosted this year’s event, which saw competitive tennis played across eight sections.

Baw Baw Junior Tennis Association held its annual doubles tournament on Sunday with all clubs well-represented.

