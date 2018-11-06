Home News Rally for election

Posted on
A community rally will be held in Yarragon on Thursday, November 1 at 11.30am.

An independent upper house candidate in next month’s state government election has organised a community rally in Yarragon to give people a chance to have their say and voice concerns to election candidates.

Independent candidate for Eastern Region Michael Fozard has organised the community rally to be held on Thursday, November 1 at 11.30am.

Mr Fozard said the rally aimed to bring together candidates and community groups, associations and the public to hear about the issues of concern to the region.

All candidates will have an opportunity to present their position and then listen to the community issues. There will also be time for questions to be asked.

 

