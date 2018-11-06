Home Sport Glen is world champion

Posted on by editor
New world champion Glen Gillam (right) attends VC Traders in Warragul with his gold medal and 10.5-inch giant axe to thank general manager Dean Addison and staff.

Neerim South has a new world champion after former resident Glen Gillam took out gold in the 2018 Stihl Timbersports World Championships in England.

Glen, aged 35 and now living in Toongabbie, anchored the Australian Chopperoos team to secure his first world championship and help set a new world record to match.

It was redemption for Glen after the disappointment of 2017’s world championships in Norway in which the Australians headed in favourites before being upset by New Zealand.

Speaking to the Gazette after arriving back in Australia from Liverpool, Glen was ecstatic to wear gold.

“To bring home the gold was an absolutely remarkable feat,” he said.  “One of the highest honours that can be bestowed.”

