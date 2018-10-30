Warriors well placed

It was an historic day for the Western Park Cricket Club with its division five side the first senior team to play on the newly installed synthetic pitch on what was formerly the main Western Park oval.

A strong bowling performance from the Warriors against Drouin sees them well placed to take the points.

Young Western Park opening bowler Kyle Baker continues to show plenty of promise after delivering his best senior figures to date with 4/20 off 12 overs at the weekend.

Having been sent into the field by the opposition the Warriors gave little away early as Baker and the ever-reliable John-Paul D’Amico worked hard to stymie the runs.

In other matches, Jindivick face a challenging run chase against Buln Buln while Garfield-Tynong have claimed first innings points over Yarragon.