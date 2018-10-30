State athletics ahead

Hard work and dedication towards their sporting endeavours are beginning to pay off for students at St Ita’s Catholic Primary School in Drouin, with four athletes set to represent the state in coming months.

The school had 15 students make it through to compete in the regional athletics carnival held at the Joe Carmody Reserve, Newborough earlier this term.

For Kaiden Walmsley and Declan and Kayleb Burton, persistence saw them earn a place at the state championship athletics event later this year.

Grade six student Declan will participate in the 12/13 years boys long jump while brother Kayleb, who is in grade four, will compete in the 11-year-old boys 200 metres and the long jump.