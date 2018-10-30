Poppies to remember

A special poppy badge and a hand-crafted crocheted poppy that commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I are among the range of poppies and other materials people can buy to mark Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 11.

All funds raised from the Poppy Appeal assist past and present servicemen and women and their families in times of need with the Victorian branch of the RSL this year aiming to raise $3 million.

RSL members and volunteers will be in the streets of towns throughout the shire from early next month selling items that range in cost from $50 to $3.

The special badge marking 100 years since the Armistice was signed to end World War I is available for $30 and the hand-crafted poppy for $10.