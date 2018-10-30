Home News Poppies to remember

Poppies to remember

Posted on by editor
Warragul RSL members Phyll and Peter Parish have already been busy sorting badges and other items for sale during the annual Poppy Appeal leading up to Remembrance Day observances on November 11. 

Warragul RSL members Phyll and Peter Parish have already been busy sorting badges and other items for sale during the annual Poppy Appeal leading up to Remembrance Day observances on November 11. 

A special poppy badge and a hand-crafted crocheted poppy that commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I are among the range of poppies and other materials people can buy to mark Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 11.

All funds raised from the Poppy Appeal assist past and present servicemen and women and their families in times of need with the Victorian branch of the RSL this year aiming to raise $3 million.

RSL members and volunteers will be in the streets of towns throughout the shire from early next month selling items that range in cost from $50 to $3.

The special badge marking 100 years since the Armistice was signed to end World War I is available for $30 and the hand-crafted poppy for $10.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature