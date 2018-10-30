Nominations open

Nominations for next month’s state government election will open tomorrow, with Narracan voters already guaranteed at least four candidates on the ballot paper. Sitting Liberal member Gary Blackwood is set to face challenges from the ALP’s Christine Maxfield, The Greens’ William Hornstra and independent Guss Lambden. Mr Blackwood, who holds the seat comfortably with an 11.3 per cent margin, has been the local member for three terms after defeating the ALP’s Ian Maxfield in 2006. At the last state election in 2014, Mr Blackwood obtained 55 per cent of the primary vote and 61 per cent of the two party preferred. Despite his strong hold on the seat, Mr Blackwood said he could “never take it for granted.”

