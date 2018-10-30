Emily is Queen Scout

Emily Hornby of Trafalgar has been awarded her Queen Scout award.

Emily attended cubs and scouts with 1st Trafalgar Scout Group and then moved to doing Venturers (scouts aged 15 to 18) with 1st Traralgon Scout Group.

She was one of three recipients to receive her Queen Scout award on October 21, sharing her celebration with Campbell Pike and Alicia Ewen of the 1st Traralgon Scout Group.

Among the activities Emily undertook to achieve her Queen Scout award were competing in the NSW scout hiking competition, Dragon Skin and many hours of community service including six terms as a youth helper at the 1st Trafalgar Scout Group with the cubs (youth aged 7 to 11) and joeys (youth aged 5 to 7).