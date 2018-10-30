Home News Emily is Queen Scout

Emily is Queen Scout

Posted on by editor
Emily Hornby (centre) is congratulated by her parents Jenny Heggart and Mike Hornby after receiving her Queen Scout award.

Emily Hornby (centre) is congratulated by her parents Jenny Heggart and Mike Hornby after receiving her Queen Scout award.

Emily Hornby of Trafalgar has been awarded her Queen Scout award.

Emily attended cubs and scouts with 1st Trafalgar Scout Group and then moved to doing Venturers (scouts aged 15 to 18) with 1st Traralgon Scout Group.

She was one of three recipients to receive her Queen Scout award on October 21, sharing her celebration with Campbell Pike and Alicia Ewen of the 1st Traralgon Scout Group.

Among the activities Emily undertook to achieve her Queen Scout award were competing in the NSW scout hiking competition, Dragon Skin and many hours of community service including six terms as a youth helper at the 1st Trafalgar Scout Group with the cubs (youth aged 7 to 11) and joeys (youth aged 5 to 7).

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature