Angels raise $60,000

A group of secret angels have united to raise almost $60,000 in honour of a friend’s fight against cancer.

More than 50 people formed the team Pharaoh’s Secret Angels to participate in Sunday’s walk, run and ride charity event to raise funds for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

As the second highest fundraising team for the event, signage was placed on the Melbourne route recognising the efforts of the local team who united in honour of Liza Pharoah of Drouin who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The team participated in the annual Peter Mac cancer centre Unite to Fight cancer event which included a 21 kilometre walk or run, or 60 or 100 kilometre bike ride.