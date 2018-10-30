Home News Angels raise $60,000

Angels raise $60,000

Posted on by editor
Pharoah’s Secret Angels team members (from left) Chloe Huggett, Jodie Pharaoh and Carol Pharaoh share the 21-kilometre journey with the team’s inspiration Liza Pharaoh.

Pharoah’s Secret Angels team members (from left) Chloe Huggett, Jodie Pharaoh and Carol Pharaoh share the 21-kilometre journey with the team’s inspiration Liza Pharaoh.

A group of secret angels have united to raise almost $60,000 in honour of a friend’s fight against cancer.

More than 50 people formed the team Pharaoh’s Secret Angels to participate in Sunday’s walk, run and ride charity event to raise funds for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

As the second highest fundraising team for the event, signage was placed on the Melbourne route recognising the efforts of the local team who united in honour of Liza Pharoah of Drouin who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The team participated in the annual Peter Mac cancer centre Unite to Fight cancer event which included a 21 kilometre walk or run, or 60 or 100 kilometre bike ride.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature