Say no to bullying

Members of the police force were on hand to engage with the students. Pictured (back row, from left) are senior constable Courtney Milner, acting sergeant Luke Hahir and senior constable Riki White with (front row, from left) Longwarry Primary School students Tianna Kenworthy, Tasha Guarnaccia, Tahlia Beilig and Lialah Rovers.

About 170 grade five students from across West Gippsland were encouraged to be part of the solution to creating a safe and friendly online presence during a workshop held at Bunyip Recreation Reserve on Thursday.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Garfield, the workshop aimed to equip students to stand up against bullying.

Club president John Legione said the club had sought funding from Rotary district to run the program as it had always had an interest in youth and social welfare.

“The Op Shop has also provided funding and we will cover the rest,” he said.

“We picked grade five students to give schools a minimum of 14 months benefit from the program.”

Project Rockit was established by two young girls several years ago and engages young people as speakers.

