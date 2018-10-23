Say no to bullying

About 170 grade five students from across West Gippsland were encouraged to be part of the solution to creating a safe and friendly online presence during a workshop held at Bunyip Recreation Reserve on Thursday.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Garfield, the workshop aimed to equip students to stand up against bullying.

Club president John Legione said the club had sought funding from Rotary district to run the program as it had always had an interest in youth and social welfare.

“The Op Shop has also provided funding and we will cover the rest,” he said.

“We picked grade five students to give schools a minimum of 14 months benefit from the program.”

Project Rockit was established by two young girls several years ago and engages young people as speakers.