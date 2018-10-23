Maxfield endorsed

Only one month from the state government election, the ALP has endorsed Christine Maxfield of Drouin East as its candidate for Narracan.

Denying it is an 11th hour endorsement when no one else would take on the job, Ms Maxfield said she was determined to make Narracan marginal to “get things done”.

However, one job that won’t be on the candidate’s platform over the next four weeks will be lobbying the Andrew’s government for a new hospital.

Ms Maxfield said health needs across the region were important and she said almost $10 million already committed by the state government to the current hospital facilities was evidence of its commitment to health services.

Deciding only a couple of weeks ago to stand, Ms Maxfield said the party was keen to have a local person with an understanding of local politics and a strong advocacy role on local issues.

But the political battlefield is not new to Ms Maxfield who stood for the ALP in successive Federal elections for McMillan in 2007 and 2010, losing both times to Russell Broadbent.