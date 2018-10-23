Hard work pays off

Warragul Gymnastic Club members have returned from the Victorian Junior Championships with success, helping their open level three team to a fifth-place finish.

An event run by Gymnastic Victoria and held at the BTYC Gymnastic Club in Donvale, the competition is split into two categories with Warragul gymnasts competing in the over 10 years open category.

Hayden Barreto, Zac Mansfield, Sam Wells, Ash Stanfield and Alexander Kirwin had been putting in hard work ahead of the event, training at Warragul Gymnastic Club under coach Joshua Evans for six hours per week.

Athletes compete over six apparatus being floor, steel bar, pommel, P bars, rings and vault.