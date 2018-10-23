Emergency open day

Noojee Fire Brigade is stepping up efforts to keep everyone safe this summer with an open day set for Sunday, November 4.

Surrounded by bush, Noojee is deemed a high-risk bushfire town.

As a result, all emergency services will gather to answer community questions at the Noojee Historical Society site from 10am to 2pm.

It is being held over the Melbourne Cup long weekend in a bid to attract locals, weekenders and campers. However, all communities are encouraged to attend.

Noojee Fire Brigade communications officer Christine Skinner said it was simply an opportunity to get “every question asked from every agency at the same time”.

The open day will also feature children’s entertainment, a live band, Captain Koala and Paddy Platypus, equipment displays as well as food and coffee.