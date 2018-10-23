Bowling in the rain

Drouin bowlers got through most games despite the rain on Saturday but recorded just one win.

Whilst the games played at Drouin were completed, the division four team playing away at Yallourn had a washout.

Division one: Drouin 0/75 lost to Morwell 20/108.

David McIlfatrick, Col Finger, John Leighton and Adam Proctor lost to N. Sell’s team 18/24. Ron Brodie, Matthew Long, Toby Wallace and Gary Johnson drew with S. Bhatti’s team 25/25. Samantha Atkinson, Les Firth, Dennis Throup and Matthew Schreyer lost to R. Gadsby’s team 18/32. Graeme Aubrey, Dale Hendrick, Sheryl Atkinson and Mark Atkinson lost to D. Cook’s team 14/26.