Big Blokes raise $200,000

Lardner Park Exhibition Centre was packed to the rafters on Friday as a capacity crowd of 680 men attended the seventh annual Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue.

In what has become the region’s biggest fundraiser, this year’s event raised $200,000, taking the total raised over the event’s seven-year history to $1,095,000.

Guests enjoyed a day of hospitality and top line entertainment and again reached deep into their pockets during the live and silent auctions, table draw, Damien Fleming signed cricket ball draw, round the world draw and raffle.

Entertainment was a big hit with comedian Heath “Chopper” Franklin providing the laughs.

Prostate cancer survivor Troy Apthorpe, who was diagnosed with the disease in his 40s, spoke from the heart on the risks of prostate cancer and pleaded with those in attendance to discuss testing options with their doctors.