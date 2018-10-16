Will penalties save lives?

Victoria now has the harshest drink driving penalties of any state in Australia. The result is now a loss of licence for at least three months, and a compulsory interlock device for six months for drivers who register a blood alcohol reading between 0.05 and 0.069.

Baw Baw Highway Patrol sergeant Andrew Milbourne said that the changes in drink driving laws were designed to ensure the removal of drivers who have been drinking from the road, and closely monitor them to make sure lives are not endanger.

“It’s all about making people aware of the consequences of their actions,” he says. “Most people are in favour of the changes, because most people do the right thing on the road. If people complain about it, it’s because they’re doing the wrong thing.”