Home News Uniting for Liza

Uniting for Liza

Posted on by editor
Catching up at the fashion parade are (from left): Bronwyn Meggetto, Mikaela Meggetto, Chelsea Commadeur and Vicki Commadeur.

Catching up at the fashion parade are (from left): Bronwyn Meggetto, Mikaela Meggetto, Chelsea Commadeur and Vicki Commadeur.

A total of $12,127 was raised at special fashion show held in Warragul last week to raise funds for Pharoah’s Secret Angels.

The group will participate in the Peter Mac Cancer Centre Unite to Fight Cancer charity walk, run or ride event on Sunday, October 28. The walk/run is 21 km, while the bike ride is either 60 or 100 km.

The fashion parade was a major fundraiser for the cause.  Combined with sponsorship, the group of 50 people has raised $43,908.

Funds raised from a raffle and smaller in-house activities will ensure the group reaches its target of $50,000.

More than 180 people attended the fashion parade which featured a cat walk of fashions from Ellstyle of Warragul.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature