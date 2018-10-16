Uniting for Liza

A total of $12,127 was raised at special fashion show held in Warragul last week to raise funds for Pharoah’s Secret Angels.

The group will participate in the Peter Mac Cancer Centre Unite to Fight Cancer charity walk, run or ride event on Sunday, October 28. The walk/run is 21 km, while the bike ride is either 60 or 100 km.

The fashion parade was a major fundraiser for the cause. Combined with sponsorship, the group of 50 people has raised $43,908.

Funds raised from a raffle and smaller in-house activities will ensure the group reaches its target of $50,000.

More than 180 people attended the fashion parade which featured a cat walk of fashions from Ellstyle of Warragul.