Simon is Barcelona bound

Spain will be the next stop on the tennis journey of young Drouin tennis star Simon Young.

The GippSport tennis academy program member will head over to Barcelona next month to start an intensive training program which will see his skills put to the test for up to six hours each day.

Having previously competed in tournaments in Victoria and New Zealand, the opportunity will also allow Simon to test himself in tournaments in other parts of Europe.

Simon had headed over to train for a month in previous years, with an opportunity now arising to take part in the academy training full-time, which will see the athlete in Europe for between two and three months at a time.