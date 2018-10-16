Rotary art show returns

Rotary’s Art Gippsland has been the district’s premier annual art event for more than 40 years.

This year’s art show will be held from Friday to Sunday with opening times from 10am to 5pm.

Once again, the show will be staged at the Warragul Exhibition Hall in 13 Howitt St (also known as South Road).

Over 200 exhibits are expected to compete for the total prize money of $6700.

A new category this year is “digital painting”. This art form sees the artist use painting techniques to create digital painting directly onto the computer. This is not a digital photo art category and a digital painting edition number is required.