Fight for Lillico Rd

A former Warragul Shire engineer has produced a proposal that may save a section of Lillico Rd, Warragul from being closed.

Community members are continuing their fight to maintain Lillico Rd, Warragul as a through road.

One submission, presented to council last week by former Warragul Shire engineer Gerry Prestney, outlined an option that he said would “eliminate at least three problems” for council.

Closure of a section of Lillico Rd where a new residential estate has been developed has been on the council table almost all of this year.

In August, council resolved to begin the process to formally close the road by advertising its intention to close the section of road.

Council received 10 submissions on the matter and submitters had the opportunity to outline their concerns at council’s meeting on Wednesday night.