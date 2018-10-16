Athletes out in force

Another day of great weather prevailed for week two of the Little Athletics season.
Results:
6F: 100m Imogen Lyons 29.86, Jasmina Evans 43.39.
6M: 100m Spencer McAuley 23.28, Joshua Robertson 27.86, Jobe Garratt 32.75.
7F: 100m Xanthe Dalton 20.24, Ellie Cassidy 20.99, Matilda Fallon 26.82, Summer Veale 27.09.
7M: 100m Levi Waide 23.08.
8F: 100m Abbey Wilson 19.93, Tessa Naus 23.85.
8M: 100m Maxwell Lyons 17.71, Isaac Barr 17.92, Tyler Boltong 19.07, Darcy Orgill 19.84, Nathan Timewell 22.36, Michael Waide 22.68.
9F: 400m Zaria Dalton 1:39.36, Alannah Pote 1:48.19, Alexia Ando 1:50.03, Zarah Osterlund 1:52.03, Olivia Rhodes 1:57.60.
9M: 100m Aleksei Jackiw 18.67, Louis McAuley 19.20, Tristan Fernando 19.95, Jay Garratt 22.32.