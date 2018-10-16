Home Sport Athletes out in force

Athletes out in force

Nate McCorey shows an effective style while clearing the bar with this leap in the high jump.

Another day of great weather prevailed for week two of the Little Athletics season.

Results:

6F: 100m Imogen Lyons 29.86, Jasmina Evans 43.39.

6M: 100m Spencer McAuley 23.28, Joshua Robertson 27.86, Jobe Garratt 32.75.

7F: 100m Xanthe Dalton 20.24, Ellie Cassidy 20.99, Matilda Fallon 26.82, Summer Veale 27.09.

7M: 100m Levi Waide 23.08.

8F: 100m Abbey Wilson 19.93, Tessa Naus 23.85.

8M: 100m Maxwell Lyons 17.71, Isaac Barr 17.92, Tyler Boltong 19.07, Darcy Orgill 19.84, Nathan Timewell 22.36, Michael Waide 22.68.

9F: 400m Zaria Dalton 1:39.36, Alannah Pote 1:48.19, Alexia Ando 1:50.03, Zarah Osterlund 1:52.03, Olivia Rhodes 1:57.60.

9M: 100m Aleksei Jackiw 18.67, Louis McAuley 19.20, Tristan Fernando 19.95, Jay Garratt 22.32.

