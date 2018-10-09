Home Sport Longwarry wins thriller

Longwarry’s Glenn Pask bowls against Warragul in division two action on Saturday.  Despite gaining 21 shots over seven ends, Longwarry lost the rink 29/30.

Longwarry’s division two team came away with a thrilling three-shot win over Warragul in the first game of the pennant bowls season.

Whilst division two played in glorious conditions, division six had an unfortunate day off with Warragul forfeiting.

Division two: Longwarry 16/94 defeated Warragul (1) 4/91.

Glenn Pask, Lloyd Maisey, Hank Metselaar and Slim Eastwell (skip) lost to Bill Clappers’ team 29/30.

Warragul got off to a flying start, leading by 10 shots at end six.  In a complete turnaround, Longwarry picked up 21 shots in the next seven ends - including a seven - to lead by eight shots at the halfway mark.

 

