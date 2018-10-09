Home News Kinder celebrates 50 years

Kinder celebrates 50 years

Posted on by editor
Cousins Jack Wilson and George Wilson spend time in the pre-school’s bush tucker garden ahead of the 50th anniversary.

Cousins Jack Wilson and George Wilson spend time in the pre-school’s bush tucker garden ahead of the 50th anniversary.

Poowong Pre-School is hoping to attract a large crowd for its 50th anniversary celebrations later this month.

Event organiser Jenny Watson said all current and past students, parents, family members, teachers and other people who had been involved with the kinder were welcome to attend the event to be held at Poowong Consolidated School on Sunday, October 28.

“A lot of people have left the district,” she said.

“We haven’t caught up with all of them, but we’ve caught up with a large number.

“If people could spread the word, it would be appreciated.”

The event will begin at 1.30pm and conclude at 3.30pm.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature