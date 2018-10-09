Kinder celebrates 50 years

Poowong Pre-School is hoping to attract a large crowd for its 50th anniversary celebrations later this month.

Event organiser Jenny Watson said all current and past students, parents, family members, teachers and other people who had been involved with the kinder were welcome to attend the event to be held at Poowong Consolidated School on Sunday, October 28.

“A lot of people have left the district,” she said.

“We haven’t caught up with all of them, but we’ve caught up with a large number.

“If people could spread the word, it would be appreciated.”

The event will begin at 1.30pm and conclude at 3.30pm.