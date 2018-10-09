Groups receive $200,000

Almost $205,000 has been spread across 48 not-for-profit groups by Baw Baw Shire Council in this year’s Community Development Grants.

Representatives of the successful applications were informed that they’d received grants at a function in Warragul last Tuesday night.

The money was allocated across four categories – environment; youth, community events and programs; minor equipment purchases, and minor capital works – after an extensive review process of applications.

Ten minor capital works projects accounted for more than $86,000 of the total distribution with the largest individual grants being $10,000.

The grants program supports community, volunteer groups and organisations.

At their meeting on Monday of last week, councillors’ praise for the groups was probably best summed up by Cr Darren Wallace who said the grants were “about helping volunteers do what volunteers do best”.