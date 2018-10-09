Gardivalia returns

The popular open garden festival Gardivalia was launched in perfect spring sunshine at Parnassus Restaurant on Sunday.

The expo has returned after a year’s break with 18 open gardens and some 20 events on offer for garden lovers over the next two weeks.

Ann Jones told the small crowd gathered for the launch that the committee had worked hard to bring back the popular festival.

Baw Baw Shire councillor Jessica O’Donnell officially opened the event.

Gardens will be open on the weekends of October 20 to 21 and October 27 to 28.

Cr O’Donnell said variety was key to the festival, with small suburban gardens and low-maintenance gardens sitting alongside large and majestic gardens of West Gippsland.

As a result, visitors should expect inspiration for beginners through to experienced gardeners within the program.

She said the festival drew many people from Gippsland and further afield to view the gardens and enjoy the beauty of West Gippsland.