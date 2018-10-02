Home News Police remember

Flags were presented for the church service at Drouin on Thursday by, from left, Senior Sergeant Jack Hullick, Leading Senior Constable Simone Schroder and Leading Senior Constable Allan Piening.

Serving and retired police officers from throughout Eastern Region Division 5 led a moving service at Drouin last Thursday for Police Remembrance Day.

Joining them were other Victoria Police employees, families, widows and members of Police Legacy and the public for the service at the Drouin Anglican church.

Division five takes in the Baw Baw, Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires and Latrobe City.

The day, more popularly known as Blue Ribbon Day, pays tribute to Victorian police that have lost their lives in duty and service to the community.

It also recognises members of the police force, sworn or unsworn, that have died in the past 12 months of which there were 17 in Division 5.

