Police remember

Serving and retired police officers from throughout Eastern Region Division 5 led a moving service at Drouin last Thursday for Police Remembrance Day.

Joining them were other Victoria Police employees, families, widows and members of Police Legacy and the public for the service at the Drouin Anglican church.

Division five takes in the Baw Baw, Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires and Latrobe City.

The day, more popularly known as Blue Ribbon Day, pays tribute to Victorian police that have lost their lives in duty and service to the community.

It also recognises members of the police force, sworn or unsworn, that have died in the past 12 months of which there were 17 in Division 5.