No Labor candidates

The Australian Labor Party is still without endorsed candidates for the Legislative Assembly seats of Narracan and Gippsland South, both held by the Liberal-National coalition, with the state election only 52 days away.
And the closing date for nominations is just 36 days away - on November 8 - with early voting to be open from November 12.
The ALP state government does not hold any of the five Legislative Assembly seats in Gippsland – Narracan, Morwell, Bass, Gippsland South and Gippsland East.
If it does not have candidates in Narracan and Gippsland South, about 40 per cent of Gippsland enrolled voters will not be given the choice to vote for the ALP in the Lower House.
Inquiries by The Gazette to the ALP state headquarters last week did not throw light on whether there would be candidates in Narracan and Gippsland South other than an unofficial comment that the situation “remained open”.