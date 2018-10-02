Morlings rally to victory

Local father and son team of Keith and Alex Morling of Bunyip took a much-needed victory in the classic category of the Snowy River Sprint, the penultimate round of the 2018 AASA Australian Tarmac Rally Championship.

Outright contenders Andrew Richmond and Chris Thompson in their 2017 Lotus Exige 350S found themselves, not far from the start, parked in a farmer’s paddock and out of the event.

It would be the 600-horse power American muscle cars who would dominate the first stages, sending a warning shot across the bow of the other competitors.

The 2016 V-10 Dodge Viper ACR, crewed by John Ireland and Janet Binns, set the early pace with a one second lead over the 2015 Shelby GT Mustang, piloted by Craig Dean and Mary Hughes.