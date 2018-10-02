Get ready for cricket

The promotion of Jindivick and return of Neerim District to division one headline the changes for season 2018-19 in Warragul District Cricket Association.

Having held ambitions to progress to division one cricket in recent seasons, Jindivick’s build up saw it highly competitive across all grades last season before the Jumping Jacks reached their desired destination.

A bevy of recruits over the off-season indicates they won’t be just making up the numbers.

Neerim District will return to the top grade after topping the division two ladder, having dropped back for a season.

Longwarry has fallen victim to the change, dropping back to division two cricket after just the one win in the top grade last season.

The changes will see division one return to an eight-team competition, eliminating the need for a bye as per last season.