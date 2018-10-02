Flexible learning at WRC

An innovative learning philosophy that aims to give students subject choices based on ability and interest rather than year level age groups will be introduced at Warragul Regional College next year.

The initiative will, in time, see years eight, nine and 10 students combined in learning areas to ensure individual needs are met.

The new program was outlined to more than 330 parents at recent information session.

Designed to give students choice and flexibility in learning, principal Paul van Breugel said the program had been embraced by the school community.

Mr van Breugal, who has been principal for two years, said the new program was an exciting change for the school’s curriculum and was an important step in giving students more opportunities.