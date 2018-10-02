Home News Demolition a priority

The house in Albert St, Warragul, owned by Baw Baw Shire is about to be demolished with the site with plans to make the site a plaza entry to Civic Park and the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

An uninhabitable house at the corner of Albert St and Civic Place owned by Baw Baw Shire is to be demolished.

Depending on the weather, the demolition is to start immediately after council made it a priority as a result of continual reports of people unlawfully entering the building, vandalism and other hazardous activities.

The discovery of asbestos in window frames led to all windows being removed.

The house site and adjoining parking area will eventually be developed as an entry plaza to Albert St that engages with the market area and forecourt to the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

The project is listed in the Warragul Civic Park Master Plan but funds have not been allocated.

 

